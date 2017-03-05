UP elections 2017: As polls draw to a close, Nishads may consolidate under ‘own party’

The statues of Eklavya and dacoit-turned-politician late Phoolan Devi, two icons for the Nishads. Express The statues of Eklavya and dacoit-turned-politician late Phoolan Devi, two icons for the Nishads. Express

Taking a leaf from BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s book of caste-based political mobilisation, Sanjay Nishad’s Nishad Party is disturbing the BJP’s calculations to consolidate of non-Yadav OBCs in the last phase of polls. The Nishad caste – also known as Kevat, Mallah and Bind – is one of the largest OBC groups in the state. Their traditional occupation is that of fishing (fisherfolk) and rowing boats (boatmen) across ghats. They have a significant population in Varanasi division, which goes to polls on Wednesday. In Jaunpur’s nine assembly seats, there are close to 25,000 of them in each and the Nishad Party is contesting in six. The party, whose name is short for Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal (NISHAD), has organised cadre camps in several villages with Nishad population. The discourse there is centred around the belief that their “backwardness” is due to their “under representation in politics”. They also believe the solution to this is to unite under a party just as the Yadavs under the SP and Jatavs under the BSP.

Although the BJP fielded candidates from the caste in districts like Ghazipur and Bhadohi, in Jaunpur there is evidence of people being swayed by what they consider “their own party”.

The party’s supporters are most vocal in Shahganj and Malhani assembly segments. “We have all been BJP voters but this time we will vote for Nishad party. It’s a new party. Every caste votes for its own party. We should also vote for our own party,” says Rajesh Kumar, a Nishad, in Dipaipur village, part of Shahganj seat.

“We supported BJP in 2014. I appreciate the work done by PM Modi and will vote for him in the next Lok Sabha polls. I wish that BJP should come to power in the state. But this time I will vote for Nishad party,” says another Rajesh Kumar in Burhupur village.

He agrees that the party is not likely to win a seat but would vote for it anyway.

“All the development in villages takes place on the basis of caste. The villages of Yadavs develop during SP government, the Dalit bastis develop during Mayawati governments. But the Kevatana are not even visited by politicians,” says Janardan Bind, a member of Sondhi block development committee.

Shamsher Bind of Rasoolpur village says the party held camps in his village to “enlighten the Nishads”. “Our caste’s numbers have been shown three times less of what they are. This election, everyone should know what our strength is. Mangal Pandey became a hero but several Nishads who killed hundreds of British are not mentioned anywhere in the history books. No films have been made about their valour,” he says.

The party has fielded Suryabhan Yadav in Shahganj. Rana Ajit Singh is the candidate of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party which is known as a party of Rajbhars, another most backward caste.

Rana is also facing tough competition for Kshatriya votes from BSP candidate OP Singh.

One party that sees a positive in the development is the BSP, which, some think, will gain if the vote splits.

“The BSP is in a good position here. Many Muslims will vote for it as it is seen as capable of forming the government this time. Its Dalit support is intact,” says Talat Hafiz, a trader in Shahganj town.

While the vocal support for Nishad party among most of about 30,000 Nishads is being seen as damage to BJP ally in Shahganj, a similar number of caste members are rooting for the party in Malhani where former MP Dhananjay Singh is its candidate. BJP candidate Satish Singh is not just having to compete for Kshatriya votes but also those of Nishads.