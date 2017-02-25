UP elections 2017: Amit Shah, BJP should first introspect, says SP

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s comment over increased crimes in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday asked the former to check his own ministers’ actions first and then comment on any state. “What would Amit Shah say on Gujarat sex scandal? What would he say on his MP shooting his own wife? What would he say on Sangeet Som, Sanjay Baliyan? Amit Shah should answer all these questions and only then raise a question on Uttar Pradesh,” Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh told ANI.

Refuting Shah’s claim of increase in the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said the former should stop defaming the state and its people.

“He wants to make government in Uttar Pradesh and he is saying that the people here have turned it place full of crimes. He has taken the responsibility of defaming the people of Uttar Pradesh… If he is planning to become the Chief Minister, then he should stop defaming the state,” she said.

Launching an attack on the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), BJP president Amit Shah has said the two parties have destroyed the state, adding that the number in the cases of murders, thefts, loot and incidents of kidnappings have risen under their governance.