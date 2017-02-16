UP elections 2017: All that PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi said today

Leaders from all parties hit out at each other in an attempt to woo the voters in UP. Leaders from all parties hit out at each other in an attempt to woo the voters in UP.

With three day to go for the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, war of words continued between BJP, Congress-SP alliance and the BSP on Thursday. Leaders from all the parties held several rallies and press conference to attack each other and woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate rallies in Barabanki and Hardoi and slammed the state government over poor development. Rahul Gandhi tp hit back at Modi asking him to listen to people’s Mann ki Baat rather than doing his Mann ki Baat.

Here is all that happened in UP today

I am adopted son of UP, says Modi: Invoking Lord Krishna at Hardoi rally, Modi, who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, said the state was his ‘mai-baap’ (parents) and he will not desert it. “Lord Krishna was born in UP and made Gujarat his ‘karam bhoomi’ (land of work). I was born in Gujarat and UP has adopted me…Uttar Pradesh is my ‘mai-baap’. I am not the son who would betray his ‘mai-baap’. You have adopted me and it is my duty to work for you,” he said in an emotional speech. “Vote for a full majority to BJP government. I promise to show you the ways of all the problems you are facing within five years,” he said, telling the impressive crowd that all pollsters have predicted BJP getting massive support in the first two phases of polling.

Highlighting the problems faced by UP, Modi said poverty will be removed from the country only when it is eradicated from the state. “This is the land of Ganga and Yamuna where the land is most fertile with crores of labourours but poverty still exists here…why is this so? There is nothing wrong with the people here or their capabilities or shortage of resources,” he said.

Modi’s attack on Akhilesh in Barabanki: “Akhileshji when you took over five years ago, people had welcomed you. People had thought you are young and will do something for the state…You might not be free at this point but after March 11 when you get time once people send you packing, you can sit back and think as to why there is so much hatred against you,” Modi said at Barabanki rally. “It is the ‘karnamey’ (misdeeds) of Akhilesh which are speaking up for him, not his ‘kaam’ (deeds),” he said. He also lashed out at SP for forming an alliance with the Congress. “The followers of socialist thinker Ram Manohar Lohia, who opposed Congress all his life, entered into the alliance…Two months ago they went about from one village to another saying ’27 saal UP behal’ and suddenly embraced each other…Who are you afraid of?…..Samajwadis are saying ‘aa gale lag jaa’…,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi’s loan waiver a false promise, says Rahul: “Modiji makes false promises, and loan waiver promise for farmers in these elections will be another promise of the same kind,” Rahul said at an election rally in Leharpur. “The Prime Minister should look into the problems he has imposed on the poor through his note ban decision, instead of speaking about his ‘mann ki baat’,” he said, referring to the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address. Hitting out at the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, he said, “Even the phones we are using are Chinese (made) and Indian money is going there. We want Indian products to be sold in China.”

Akhilesh does ‘kaam ki baat’ not ‘mann ki baat’, says Dimple Yadav: “Akhilesh Yadav mann ki baat nahi karte, balki kaam ki baat karte hain (Akhilesh Yadav believes in action rather than just words). The people should vote him to power again so that Uttar Pradesh continues to be on the development path,” said Dimple. Drawing parallels between BSP and BJP, Dimple said, “While BSP supremo Mayawati was responsible for lining up elephant statues in parks during her tenure, the BJP government at the Centre forced people to line up in front of banks in the wake of its demonetisation policy. In either case, it was the people who were at the receiving end,” she said.

Akhilesh hits back on inexperienced barb by Modi: “They termed me as inexperienced but one can ride the bicycle (SP symbol) only after falling down at least once…I have learnt to ride bicycle and that too with great speed so that neither the elephant nor the lotus can come anywhere near,” Akhilesh said. “Modiji said in Kannauj that by entering into an alliance with Congress, I have shown inexperience…we have done this so as to remove all doubts among people about government formation…we have done this to form government and remove

communal forces,” he added.

Congress rejects Modi’s charge of murder bid on Mulayam: Congress dismissed Modi’s charge that the party had made a bid on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s life, saying the word ‘murder’ was synonymous with Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. “The word ‘murder’ is synonymous with Modi and (Amit) Shah. The killing spree started with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by RSS. We are Gandhians from the core of our heart and firm believer of non-violence,” AICC General Secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad told a news conference in Lucknow.

BSP will form govt, says Mayawati: In the remaining phases of Uttar Pradesh polls, BSP will be leading for sure. Also, we will form the Govt in UP with clear majority, said Mayawati.

