UP elections 2017: Akhilesh sacks rebel Minister Sharda Pratap Shukla from cabinet

Akhilesh Yadav (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Akhilesh Yadav (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

The Akhilesh Yadav ministry on Thursday sacked rebel SP MLA and UP minister Sharda Pratap Shukla who is contesting the Assembly elections on RLD ticket. The Samajwadi Party has denied ticket to Shukla and instead fielded Anurag Yadav, who is Akhilesh’s cousin and brother of SP MP Dharmedra Yadav, from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat in Lucknow. Shukla is sitting MLA from the seat. “Minister of State for Higher Education (Independent charge), Sharda Pratap Shukla, has been sacked by Governor Ram Naik on recommendations of the Chief Minister,” PTI quoted a Rajbhawan officer as saying.

Sensing that he would be sidelined this time, Shukla had filed two sets of nomination papers on the last of doing so — one as Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate and another as an Independent.

UP BJP women wing chief, Swati Singh, is in the fray from Sarojini Nagar. Swati is the wife of former state vice president BJP Dayashankar Singh who had made derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati. Campaigning in UP for the first phase of elections on February 11 draws to a close Thursday. The state will vote in seven phases. Counting of votes is on March 11.

