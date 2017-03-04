Akhilesh-Rahul Gandhi roadshow today in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo

Varanasi will witness a show of strength on Saturday as Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are all set to take out a roadshow in prime minister’s constituency. The roadshow clashes with PM’s visit on the same day ahead of last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh on March 8.

The roadshow, campaigning for SP-Congress alliance in the state, is scheduled to begin from ‘Kachehri chauraha’ and will culminate at the ‘Girjaghar chauraha’. The roadshow will pass through Nadesar, Chaukaghat, Doshipura, Gol Ganj, Peeli Kothi, Maidagin, Chauk and Gudaulia.

The SP leadership has reportedly accused PM Modi of trying to ‘sabotage’ their roadshow claiming the latter was afraid of losing the elections. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is set to begin his day in Varanasi by taking out a road show starting from Banaras Hindu University after which he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Later in the day, the PM will address a rally in Jaunpur and then later in Varanasi city.

BSP chief Mayawati is also scheduled to address a rally in the district.

The sixth phase of polling is also taking place in the state on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

