UP Elections 2017: Against Mukhtar Ansari, BJP fails to put up nominee, will support ally instead

Leaders of Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal with Mayawati in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Leaders of Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal with Mayawati in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

The BJP will not be contesting from Mau Sadar Assembly constituency, from where the BSP is fielding the jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari. It is not like as if the party didn’t try — it had allowed Ashok Kumar Singh, who had registered as an Independent from the seat, to contest on its symbol, the lotus. However, according to poll officials in Mau district, Ashok did not submit the BJP’s letter till after February 14, the last day for filing nomination. When contacted, Ashok Kumar Singh said, “I had submitted the symbol on time, but returning officer rejected my nomination as BJP nominee during scrutiny on grounds of symbol issue.”

Watch what else is making news:



The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar area who is also Returning Officer of Mau Assembly segment, Surendra Nath Mishra said, “February 14 was the last date of filing the nominations. He arrived to the office carrying a photocopy of BJP’s symbol authorisation letter on February 15. Therefore, his candidature as BJP nominee was rejected but his nomination as Independent candidate was accepted. He could contest as an Independent nominee.”

But Ashok plans to withdrawn as an Independent candidate too and is likely to convey the same on Saturday. He said that contesting on a symbol (The Election Commission will provide symbols to Independents) other than that of the BJP, on which he has been campaigning, would confuse voters.

“This may help Mukhtar Ansari of the BSP. Therefore, I decided to withdraw and support the candidate backed by the BJP,” he said.

That candidate would be Mahendra Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a BJP ally. According to a party insider, Rajbhar had faced certain allegations against him.

“After party local unit received certain complaints against Rajbhar, including apprehension of him supporting to Mukhtar Ansari, party had decided to field Ashok Singh,” said a BJP leader.

Rajbhar rubbished these complaints.

“People make baseless complaints and create rumours. I can not spend money to appease all BJP workers. I am dedicated to the SBSP-BJP alliance and will contest against Mukhtar with complete strength,” said Rajbhar. He added that the BJP was not supposed to field its candidate from Mau and complained that the BJP leaders were not supporting him. “If BJP leaders and RSS cadre support me, I will surely win.”

BJP’s Mau district president Sunil Gupta said, “BJP had given symbol to Ashok Singh but his candidature has been rejected. Party has directed me that Mahendra will be the joint candidate of the alliance and BJP’s entire local cadre should work to support him.”

The SBSP had contested 2012 UP polls and 2014 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal (QED). Now, Mukhtar, his son Abbas and brother Sibgatullah are contesting on BSP tickets from Mau’s Sadar and Ghosi seats and Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad constituency, respectively.