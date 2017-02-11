UP Elections 2017: 51 per cent voting recorded in Noida constituency

When polling ended at 5 pm, 51 per cent voting was reported from Noida seat and 61 per cent from Dadri and 65 pc at Jewar Assembly seats, officials said. Express Photo When polling ended at 5 pm, 51 per cent voting was reported from Noida seat and 61 per cent from Dadri and 65 pc at Jewar Assembly seats, officials said. Express Photo

About 51 per cent votes were polled in Noida Assembly constituency, from where Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh is contesting, in the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls. When polling ended at 5 pm, 51 per cent voting was reported from Noida seat and 61 per cent from Dadri and 65 pc at Jewar Assembly seats, officials said.

The Election Commission has directed Noida police to lodge FIR against SP candidate Sunil Choudhary and BSP candidate Ravikant Mishra, both contesting from Noida Assembly seat, for violating model code of conduct.

It was alleged by the BJP that both have sent bulk SMSes seeking vote on the polling day today, they said, adding one of them had even gone live on social networking site Facebook.