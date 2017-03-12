UP election results: RJD accuses Nitish Kumar of helping BJP by not contesting

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo/File) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo/File)

RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Saturday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “only helping BJP by not contesting UP polls”, but former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi advised him to “come back” to the NDA to “escape regular embarrassment at the hands of the RJD”.

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh election results, Singh said: “Though the BJP won UP because of many factors, Nitish Kumar not contesting the polls in UP after preparing for over two years is as good as helping the BJP.”

Singh, known for launching attacks against Nitish, also fuelled talk of the Bihar Chief MInister’s supposed growing proximity to the BJP. He said the Janata Dal (United) had supported the BJP over demonetisation as against the stand of the Grand Alliance partners — the RJD and the Congress.

Manjhi, who heads the Hindustan Awam Morcha, said: “It is time for Nitish Kumar to recalibrate his politics. He should come back to the NDA fold to escape regular embarrassment at the hands of the RJD.”

Manjhi said PM Narendra Modi had changed the course of national politics. “It is time Nitish Kumar sheds his differences with the BJP and returns to the NDA,” he said.

JD (U) principal general secretary and national spokesperson K C Tyagi, however, told The Indian Express that the party did not contest in UP because it did not have much of a presence there. “We are at least happy that RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has acknowledged Nitish Kumar’s big stature, albeit by way of criticism. We have little presence in UP. We did not contest UP polls because we did not find place in SP-Congress alliance,” Tyagi said.

Asked if the UP results would get Nitish closer to the BJP, Tyagi said the JD (U) had, in fact, further distanced itself from the BJP.

“With the BJP decimating one political rival after another, Nitish Kumar has emerged as the prime rival to Narendra Modi. We had always advocated for a Bihar-like Grand Alliance in UP since the 2014 Lok Sabha debacle but Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav did not do so. Just as there had been a time of the Congress versus others, now is the time for the BJP versus others. The UP results should give clarity to non-BJP parties to come together for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and find a leader who can lead such a front.”