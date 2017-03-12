UP election results: BJP pockets all five Assembly seats in Ghaziabad district

BJP supporters and workers celebrate the partys victory in the assembly elections with colours, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore ) BJP supporters and workers celebrate the partys victory in the assembly elections with colours, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore )

The BJP has pocketed all five Assembly constituencies in the district, while the Dholana seat, which is in Hapur but geographically a major portion of it falls in this district, has been won by the BSP. BJP’s Atul Garg won the Ghaziabad city Assembly seat, defeating his rival Suresh Bansal of BSP by a margin of 70,484 votes, district information officer R B Singh said on behalf of District Election Officer Nidhi Kesarwani.

Sahibabad Assembly seat was won by BJP’s Sunil Sharma who defeated Congress nominee Amarpal by a margin of 1,50,543 votes. Sharma was an MLA from Ghaziabad when Sahibabad Assembly constituency was not carved out yet, while Amarpal was the first MLA of Sahibabad. BJP’s Ajit Pal Tyagi, son of Raj Pal Tyagi, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, who had recently joined the party, defeated BSP candidate Sudhan Rawat by a margin of 89,401 votes in Muradnagar seat. In Modi Nagar seat, BJP’s Manju Shivach, a first time contestant defeated her nearest rival, BSP’s Wahab Chowdhary by 66,956 votes.

Loni Assembly constituency was won by BJP’s Nand Kishore Gurjar who defeated BSP’s Zakir Ali by a margin of 42,809 votes. In Dholana Assembly constituency, BSP candidate Hazi Aslam defeated four-time MP Ramesh Chand Tomar by a margin of 3,680 votes. Tomar who started his political carrier from BJP left the party and had joined Congress. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections he secured Congress ticket from Noida, but just after the last date of withdrawal of name he joined BJP. This time, he the Assembly polls on BJP ticket and lost.