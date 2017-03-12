UP election results 2017: Stage set for RS churning, Mayawati’s seat at risk

BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo)

Thanks to the rout in UP, BSP chief Mayawati will not be able to return to the Rajya Sabha from the state in April next year unless the rival Samajwadi Party extends its help to her. She will be among the 58 retiring that month. Three of them are presidential nominees — Anu Aga, Rekha and Sachin Tendulkar.

UP sends the largest contingent of 31 people to the Rajya Sabha and 10 of them — six SP, two BSP and one each Congress and BJP — will retire in that lot. Since the BSP has won only 19 assembly seats, less than half the number required to win a Rajya Sabha berth, Mayawati stands no chance of returning on her own.

The BJP will record big gains — seven seats from UP, two from Rajasthan and one each from Uttarakhand and Haryana — at least 11, taking its tally to 67 — in the biennial polls for 55 seats, but will remain short of a majority through this Lok Sabha term. The losers will include SP, Congress and BSP. The BJP will manage three additional MPs — fresh presidential nominees. The Congress will be down to 48 from the current 59.

The Rajya Sabha churning will begin with the advent of the new year, with the retirement of three Congress members from Delhi — Janardan Dwivedi, Pervez Hashmi and Karan Singh. Their seats will bring AAP into the House. Two months later, UP’s 10 vacancies will be followed by six each from Maharashtra and Bihar, five each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four each from Gujarat and Karnataka, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, two from Odisha and one each from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Himachal, besides three nominees of the President.

The BJP and its allies will pick up at least eight of the 10 seats in UP, a gain of seven. The SP will drop five of its six, the Congress its only one. The tenth seat will be up for grabs.

The six retirements from Bihar comprise four JD(U) and two BJP MPs. JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will have to concede at least two seats to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. The third ruling alliance partner, Congress, might demand a seat. Of Karnataka’s three seats, vacated by independent, Congress and BJP MPs, the BJP can retain its seat while the Congress can bag the remaining two.

The five retirements from MP are all of BJP members and status quo is likely to remain. The four retirements from Gujarat include that of Arun Jaitley. The Congress can snatch one of the four seats from the BJP.

Maharashtra will witness the BJP-Shiv Sena snatch two seats — one each from the Congress and the NCP — when five members retire. Of the three Andhra seats (two Congress and one TDP), the TDP can win two and the YSR Congress one.

In West Bengal, four Trinamool Congress MPs (inclduding Mukul Roy) and Tapan Kumar Sen of the CPI(M) end their terms. The Trinamool Congress may retain three of them, while the Congress and CPI(M) can combine their votes for the remaining two. There will be solitary vacancies from Chhattisgarh (BJP), Uttarakhand (Congress), Himachal Pradesh (BJP) and and Haryana (Congress). The Congress will lose both its seats; the Himachal seat will depend on the assembly result.

A TDP MP and two Congress members will retire in Telangana. The TRS will gain at the cost of the Congress and the TDP. The Congress will lose two seats in Rajasthan next when the MPs retire along with Bhupender Yadav (BJP).

The BJD will keep the seats of its two nominees, one of these an independent.