UP election results 2017: Routed, Congress leaders ask, did Akhilesh ka saath help at all?

WITH THE Congress routed in Uttar Pradesh, emerging with its lowest ever tally in the state (seven seats), several Congress leaders on Saturday said that the party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party may have, in effect, helped the BJP’s cause, letting the party polarise the votes.

Many leaders said there is massive unease brewing in the party. “At this point if we don’t do anything drastic, we will be really finished. There will be a massive exodus…it is waiting to happen,” one leader said.

Stressing that the “same faces are continuing since 2014” and that there is a “need for thorough restructuring”, the leader asked, “What have we done after 2014? Have we sent a good message that we have leaders? (Have we) projected the right leaders…what is the point in talking about introspection after every defeat?”

As the top leadership virtually went silent, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi put up a brave face and said, “To all Congress workers across India: We stand resolute and committed to our values and our belief in an India united in strength and purpose…. Our fight continues and will not end till we win the hearts and minds of people.”

Congress leader Ajai Rai said, “The alliance (with SP) was projected as a front to unify Muslim votes… and they (BJP) polarised it. (Words such as) kabristan and shamshaan were used… there would not have been polarisation of this level perhaps had the alliance not been there.”

The outgoing MLA from Pindra in Varanasi, Rai finished third today — after the BJP and the BSP. “We would have won more seats had there been no alliance,” said Gajraj Singh, who lost from Hapur, a reserved seat in western UP. A four-time MLA from the constituency, Singh said roping in Ajit Singh’s RLD, which has pockets of influence in western UP, could have come in handy for the party. “Had Ajit Singh been there in the alliance, Hindu-Muslim (polarisation) bhi nahin hota,” said Singh.

Explaining the “reasons for defeat”, Anil Shastri, a special invitee to Congress Working Committee, said, “What we wanted to convey, we were not able to do so with conviction…. Besides, there was an over-emphasis on demonetisation, which the BJP converted into a war between those who want a war against corruption and black money and those who do not.”

Pointing out that the Congress never talked about inflation, Shastri said, “We were left with the issue of demonetisation, and this constant talk that they were spreading communalism…. (With) an over-emphasis on communalism…we gave them (BJP) a tool (and) facilitated their efforts to polarise the electorate.”

Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, who lost his Marihan seat, in eastern UP’s Mirzapur district, said there was a strong undercurrent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not realise it would be this strong.

Not all agreed with the reverse polarisation theory. Congress’s outgoing MLA from Jaunpur, Nadeem Javed, said, “I was winning till the last. Towards the end, there were so many minority booths, and I lost there. I cannot even understand how I could lose in the minority booths…where BJP has no existence…. It seems there was tampering (of EVMs, because) booths I am talking about have 89-90 per cent minorities…. What Mayawati has said is a serious thing…the Election Commission should look into it.”

He, however, did not subscribe to the theory that the alliance with SP helped BJP. “SP has always played the Yadav-Muslim card, and the BJP could not polarise (all these years). So what was new this time,” he asked.