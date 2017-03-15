UP election results 2017: No word on who will be CM, Maurya meets Modi

Keshav Prasad Maurya in Parliament on Tuesday. Renuka Puri Keshav Prasad Maurya in Parliament on Tuesday. Renuka Puri

UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of the names supposedly in consideration for the next chief minister of the state, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a time the party is struggling to select the leader for the job. Maurya, who is the MP from Phulpur, told The Indian Express: “It was just a courtesy call. The party had given me the responsibility of the state BJP and we fought the election on his (Modi’s) name. Now the elections are finished, so I met him and congratulated (him) for the UP victory and greeted for the Holi as well.”

Party sources said after the massive victory of the BJP, the leadership is in a bit of a confusion in this matter of selecting a Chief Minister. While it was said that on March 16, there would be a legislature party meeting in Lucknow, BJP sources said nothing was final yet. The Indian Express spoke to six MLAs and they said they were yet to get any information of such a meeting. The party has appointed Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu and general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as observers of the central leadership.

The party has spread its social base and after 1991, it has got support from several OBC communities, besides others. Although the party did not project anyone as its chief ministerial candidate, Maurya is being considered the frontrunner for leading the state unit to victory. He belongs to one of the backward communities of UP, which has been the main support base of Mayawati’s BSP.

Maurya said: “Amit Shahji has appointed two observers and everything will be decided in a democratic way after discussing with the MLAs. My meeting with Modiji has nothing to do with the chief ministership.”

Sources said that the BJP was trying to find out some formula to satisfy every sections as upper castes have also supported the party whole-heartedly. The party seems in no hurry in Uttar Pradesh as its leaders are now busy in Goa and Manipur.

