UP election results 2017: Nitish not contesting polls helped BJP, says Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

Buoyed by BJP’s stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly poll today, the party’s senior Bihar leader Sushil Kumar Modi thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not contesting in the state, which, he said, helped his party to come to power. “Nitish Kumar not fighting UP elections also helped BJP. Thanks to Nitishji,” he said. The senior party leader took a dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav saying “If Lalu Prasadji would not have gone to UP and abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party could have gained 2-4 seats.” Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s strong showing in the high stakes Uttar Pradesh elections, he said the resounding victory is a result of his policies like demonetisation.

“Victory of BJP in UP is victory of NaMo and demonetisation,” he tweeted.

Showering praise on BJP national president Amit Shah, Sushil Modi in another tweet said Shah is “the man of the match”.

“UP was able to counter anti-Reservation and outsider tags which we couldn’t do in Bihar,” he said.

Bihar BJP leaders – part president in the state Nityanand Rai, leader of opposition Prem Kumar, senior party leader Nand Kishore Yadav among others today celebrated party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at the state party office here.

Rai also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to connect with the poor for the unprecedented mandate the party has received.