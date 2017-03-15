UP election results 2017: Move to make state ‘Uttam Pradesh’ has got a big boost, says PM Modi

During the victory speech at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey During the victory speech at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey

The Prime Minister told one of his Twitter fans he was “happy to be the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ (prime servant)” of Indians, while responding to the wishes of his admirers at home and abroad on Tuesday. He said the move to make Uttar Pradesh “Uttam Pradesh” had started in 2014 and on March 11 – the day of the election result – it got a “big boost”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He also beat the development drum, saying everyone would have to work together to take India to new heights. “…I can say that development today has become a ‘Jan Andolan’ (mass movement),” Modi tweeted. “We are respected globally due to 125 crore Indians, who have shown their strengths & capabilities,” the Prime Minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now