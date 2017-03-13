UP election results 2017: In Congress, fingers point to ‘SP, communication gap’

The Congress won seven seats in Uttar Pradesh. There is no simple way of putting it — it’s a disaster of historic proportions. And the local leaders know it. As the party goes back to the drawing board, it will be required to analyse its wounds and try and stitch itself together again.

“There are various factors that affected this election,” said Ajai Kumar ‘Lallu’, one of the bright spots for the Congress this election. He returns to the Assembly for a second consecutive time from Tamkuhi Raj.

“First of all, I believe that internal rift within SP played a major role. There were a large number of leaders who were given ticket by one leader and then their names were cancelled by another.” The SP, many leaders believe, had a huge role to play in the Congress’ performance in UP. The alliance, which came together just a few weeks before the elections, saw the Congress get 105 seats as part of the seat sharing agreement.

Party leaders admit that the alliance, particularly without any preparation on the ground, was the main reason for their rout in Uttar Pradesh. “Alliance was okay but there was no joint campaign strategy. The campaign was limited to a few joint meetings of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Both then went on to campaign for their own parties,” said Pankaj Mallik, former Congress MLA from Shamli, who lost this election to Tejendra Nirwal of BJP.

The late understanding between the SP and Congress meant that not all contestants were convinced to give up their seats for the sake of the alliance.

Mallik’s situation is a case in point. SP’s Manish Kumar refused to withdraw in favour of Mallik and garnered 31,000 votes as an Independent. Mallik lost to Nirwal by 30,000. And then there was the all-important Muslim vote factor, which both Lallu and Mallik believe, was overplayed.

“Separating Muslims by both alliance as well as Mayawati resulted in the vote getting divided,” said Lallu. But did the Congress suffer only because of the SP?

While party leaders are reluctant to open up, a senior leader, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express: “Congress leaders were nowhere in the picture after first few phases. While we kept on blowing out own trumpet, BJP was able to sell even their lies effectively. The fight was reduced to Akhilesh and Modi and it showed in the results too. We require some serious thinking at the top level. There was no indication of any meeting from the top and thus they were waiting for Holi to get over.”

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada, who lost his first Assembly election even after getting 76,000 votes to the BJP candidate from Tilhar constituency, said the calculations are not going to be that easy. “It is not that easy to find what went right or wrong in this election, as I lost even after getting over 76,000 votes. After Holi, I would sit with others to discuss all the probable reasons,” Jitin said.

In Lucknow, Congress’ senior spokesperson, Satyadev Tripathi, said: “For this worst performance since Independence, there is a general feeling among workers that we had to suffer due to alliance. But before

making any conclusions, we (veteran leaders) would sit together day after tomorrow and intimate the party high command as well.”

Aditi Singh (29) — a first-timer, who won the Rae Bareli Sadar seat with the maximum margin of over 80,000 votes for a Congress candidate — said: “We need more young politicians and fresh blood in politics. There is a need for new strategies and new ideas and people, who are more enthusiastic.”