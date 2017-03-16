UP election results 2017: EVMs were tampered with, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati at a meeting of party workers in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav BSP chief Mayawati at a meeting of party workers in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will file a petition in the court demanding repoll in Uttar Pradesh using ballot papers and a ban on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in future elections, party chief Mayawati said on Wednesday. She was addressing party functionaries here after paying tribute to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary at Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal. This was her first address to party workers after the BSP’s dismal performance in the assembly elections in which the party won only 19 seats.

Reiterating her allegation that the BJP had tampered with the EVMs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where the saffron party won with a landslide, Mayawati said that “BJP has killed democracy by bungling” and announced that BSP workers will hold dharna in every district of the state on 11th of every month, which will be observed as “black day”. The party, Mayawati said, will continue to hold such dharnas until its demand against the use of EVMs is not resolved through the courts.

She alleged that the BJP tampered with the EVMs in such a manner that votes cast in favour of other parties were registered as the BJP’s. In Punjab, Manipur and Goa — where the BJP didn’t perform well — she said that the BJP did not manipulate the EVMs as it would have been caught. In Punjab, she claimed, another reason for not tampering with the EVMs was the “lack of coordination between the Akali Dal and the BJP”.

She said it was suspicious that the BJP received votes in areas dominated by Dalits and Muslims. “BJP leaders are spreading misinformation that Muslim women voted for the BJP for its support to the demand of ending triple-talaq practice. Muslim women are connected to their religion. They will not trust the BJP. If the BJP had given tickets to 10-20 Muslim women, it would have made sense that Muslim women voted for it,” she said.

