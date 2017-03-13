UP election results 2017: Dayashankar back in BJP

BJP Sunday revoked suspension of former party state vice-president Dayashankar Singh, who had compared BSP chief Mayawati to a prostitute. The rescinding of the suspension comes a day after BJP’s landslide victory in the heartland state, during which Dayashankar’s wife Swati also won from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar seat.

In a statement, party state media in-charge Harish Chandra Srivastava said that state UP president Keshav Prasad Maurya has revoked Dayashankar’s suspension.

When contacted, Dayashankar said he was back in the party “because of the continuous support of the people”.

The BJP had sacked Dayashankar in July last year from all party posts after his alleged comment against Mayawati.