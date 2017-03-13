UP election results 2017: BSP’s ‘style, commitment to ideology’ under the scanner

Mayawati at a rally in Gonda on Tuesday. Source: Mohsin Kalbe Mayawati at a rally in Gonda on Tuesday. Source: Mohsin Kalbe

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could garner only 19 seats this election, its worst performance since 1991.

While the BJP virtually steamrolled its rivals with its tally of 312 seats, several Dalit scholars have termed BSP’s rout as the “end of the road” for the party and its supremo Mayawati. Her detractors, meanwhile, have called for her resignation. To analyse a defeat of this magnitude is no mean task.

When Kanshi Ram floated the party, its ideology revolved around the welfare of its core constituents — Dalits, Backward Castes and the minorities. This formula, party insiders say, was diluted with the induction of “people unconnected with the BSP movement”.

Moreover, some senior party hands, including founder members, joined the BJP, helping it get over its “upper caste” image. And they were sorely missed. Leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya, Jugul Kishore, Dinanath Bhaskar, Dharm Singh Saini, Mamtesh Shakya and Bhagwati Prasad Sagar, who were either expelled from the BSP or were “not given importance”, won as BJP candidates in this election.

“Leaders like me who worked had tirelessly to build this party, have not be used properly. We are the backbenchers now. Those who did not have anything to do with the party movement now sit in the front row,” said a former state president, seeking anonymity.

Another pointed to how Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and Soney Lal Patel, the father of Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Soney Lal), had to leave the BSP because they were not “given importance they deserved”.

Pramod Kureel, former BSP MP, who has been running a campaign to oust Mayawati, said their movement is likely to be intensified in the days to come. “No candidate has won in the name of Mayawati. Most of these 19 MLAs won because they were popular in their personal capacity in their areas. There is no credibility left in her leadership. She should resign or the community will discard her,” he said.

While not asking for Mayawati’s resignation, some in the Dalit intelligensia were critical of her functioning.

“This is what was going to happen because of her style,” said S R Darapuri, Dalit activist and a member of Ambedkar Mahasabha.

“The Dalits are disenchanted with Mayawati. They are now going to think about an alternative, which I believe will be relatively radical. Dalits don’t like the politics of forming coalitions and alliances. This is the end of the road for Mayawati. She has not learned any lesson from her past mistakes. In 2012, she had blamed Muslims for her defeat and now she has put the blame on electronic voting machines (EVMs).”

Dalit writer Kanwal Bharti added: “This was Mayawati’s last innings, in which, she has suffered a humiliating defeat. By being restricted to 19 seats, she has saved the existence of the party but now her game seems to be over.”

He said Mayawati had failed to develop a new line of leadership and has remained away from the ‘Bahujan’ intelligentsia. The effects have trickled down to the grassroot party workers. Sources said workers have expressed dismay and shock at Saturday’s result.

“The party is unlikely to recover. Party workers have been ignored and a few sycophants occupied all the space in the party. We kept thinking that things would change but it didn’t. Most of us will now look for other options. We cannot go on working like this,” said a co-ordinator of Bahujan Volunteer Force, a dedicated unit of party volunteers, in Lucknow.

“There have been shortcomings at the level of the party as well as the leadership. It cannot be denied that the party has strayed from its objectives,” said former minister Sadal Prasad, who was removed from BSP in December, last year, after his brother contested as the nominee of Nishad party in Gorakhpur. He added that it would be a challenge for Mayawati to keep all the 19 MLAs in the party fold.

Some voices in the party, however, are still optimistic. They, however, did not deny that there is a need to introspect.

“We still have the old team around. We have to start from zero but if we do now, the party will be back to where it was soon,” said said former MP Baliram.

He even had kind words for Mayawati. “Behenji sends old missionary workers like us to other states in order to build party’s base there.” He added that the party would protest the use of EVMs in polls.

Former Assembly Speaker Sukhdeo Rajbhar, who was one of the party candidates to have won this time, said: “The poll results would be discussed.” So where will the party move from here? Some say it must align with SP.

Sultan Beig, who lost from Meerganj — the seat he had won in the 2012 polls as well — said Muslim votes were divided and the backward castes were polarised in favour of the BJP.

“The Opposition should come together to stop this politics of polarisation. The secular votes are getting divided. We have to keep in mind that 59 per cent votes are still with Opposition parties. If they don’t come together, this would keep happening and all would lose their ground. But this is up to the top leaders of the party,” he added.

Outgoing Leader of Opposition, Gaya Charan Dinkar, who lost from Naraini, said the decision on any possible alliance will be taken by the party leadership after the functionaries deliberate on the results and discuss the strategy for the future.

“BSP has allied with SP and Congress in the past but it has to be looked into how credible they are as alliance partners. It is known that coalition governments don’t finish their terms,” Baliram said.