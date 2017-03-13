UP election results 2017: Arrogant Akhilesh, inexperienced youths, family feud on SP blame list

The Samajawadi Party Election Rath, which had cost Rs 5 crore to customise for the Assembly elections, being moved out from the chief minister’s official residence on Sunday in Lucknow. Tashi Tobgyal The Samajawadi Party Election Rath, which had cost Rs 5 crore to customise for the Assembly elections, being moved out from the chief minister’s official residence on Sunday in Lucknow. Tashi Tobgyal

A DAY after the SP suffered a rout in the UP polls, voices of dissent started surfacing in the party on Sunday with senior leaders blaming the defeat on the family feud and the party ignoring veteran leaders, while giving responsibilities to inexperienced youths. The party could manage only 47 seats, down from its 2012 tally of 224 seats.

Accusing outgoing chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of being arrogant, veteran leader Bhagwati Singh said: “I never imagined that the party could get only 47 seats after running a government of majority… Akhilesh had become arrogant after coming to power and his decision to forcibly replace Mulayam from the post of party national president had sent an adverse message among masses. He gave priority to youths and sidelined experienced leaders. He also ignored Mulayam’s opinion in the selection of candidates.”

Bhagwati added that feud within the SP family was another major reason for the party’s debacle in the elections.

On Akhilesh entering into an alliance with Congress, Bhagwati claimed it was “never a right decision”. “Samajwadis had been sent to jails and faced atrocities during Congress rule… Akhilesh should now focus on strengthening the party organisation up from the ground level and ensure training of youth workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Bhagwati, a former Rajya Sabha member, had also been a cabinet minister in the Mulayam Singh governments.

Former Union minister and SP Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma, who was not invited to campaign in the elections, said: “Janata ki rai hai… kya keh sakte hain (This is the will of the people… what can we say).” He refused to comment on the SP-Congress alliance and the family feud.

Initially, Mulayam Singh Yadav had given a ticket to Beni’s son Rakesh from Ramnagar in Barabanki district. However, after Akhilesh took over the party’s reign following the bitter family feud, Rakesh was replaced with MLA and Cabinet Minister Arvind Singh Gope. Akhilesh, instead, asked Rakesh to contest from Kaiserganj in Bahraich, which he refused. Gope lost the election.

SP state executive member and veteran socialist, Bakhtawar Singh from Saharanpur, also claimed that the family dispute had damaged the party to a large extent. “Ghar me jhagda hota hai to farq to padta hi hai (A dispute in a family makes a difference)… Some sycophant youths and bureaucrats misled Akhilesh. It has become necessary for all members of the family to reunite and revive SP in time for the next Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Bakhtawar (72) had been associated with the Socialist Party since 1962 and later had joined Mulayam. He was the state secretary in the previous SP executive.

SP central parliamentary board member and Rajya Sabha MP, Ravi Prakash Verma, said the party will have to make a fresh start. “New youths who had joined the party in the last five years did not study the ideology of socialism in a democracy. Turmoil in SP was created by the BJP and it affected the party in the elections,” he claimed.

Will fight back, says Shivpal

Lucknow: Sidelined SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who won from Jaswantnagar, on Sunday vowed to fight back. The warring uncle of SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a 40-second video titled ‘Hum phir ladkar jeetenge (We will fight again to win)’. The video shows the leader with Mulayam and Akhilesh in party meetings. The video ends with a text message — “Hum jeet ke haare hain.. hum phir ladkar jeetenge.” Shivpal, while speaking to mediapersons in Etawah on Sunday, said that he was responsible for the defeat and not Akhilesh. “The Party has reached to the place from where it started…,” he added.