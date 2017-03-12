UP election result 2017: No one responsible for defeat, says SP patriarch Mulayam Singh

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File Photo) Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File Photo)

Following the crushing defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said that no one person is responsible for the defeat and admitted it was party’s failure that resulted in the debacle.

“Nobody is responsible for the loss. It seems that we were unable to impress the people. Everyone is responsible for the loss,” Mulayam said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav claimed that the party would thoroughly analyse the defeat in Uttar Pradesh.

“Politics is all about winning and losing. The Samajwadi Party has been through many struggles. We have struggled a lot and won several times. We will struggle yet again and win next time,” Shivpal Yadav was quoted as saying to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had earlier submitted his resignation to Governor Ram Naik and said that he would take responsibility of things once the result was thoroughly analysed.

BJP witnessed an unprecedented victory with 321 seats in the assembly elections contested for 403 seats, while the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance bagged 54, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 19 and others bagged 18 seats respectively.

