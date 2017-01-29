Live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav arrive for joint presser in Lucknow

Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav press brief is aimed at sending a strong message to party cadres from both sides, asking them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP. Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav press brief is aimed at sending a strong message to party cadres from both sides, asking them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP.

Days after stitching up an electoral alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav will hold a press conference on Sunday followed by a joint road show in Lucknow. The meeting also assumes significance as this would be the maiden outing of the two leaders since reaching a seat-sharing agreement for the polls, which starts from February 11. Out of the 403 assembly seats, Congress will be contesting in 105 and SP the rest of 298 seats.

With an aim to tell people that the two parties were their choice in the elections, Rahul and Akhilesh would launch a poll campaign with a tagline – UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP relishes this alliance). The duo are expected to send out a strong message to party cadres from both sides, urging them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP.

1:11 PM: Despite faring poorly in most surveys, SP seems to have regained its lost grounds following the elevation of Akhilesh as the party’s national president and the subsequent alliance with the Congress.

