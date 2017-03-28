After Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand orders closure of illegal abattoirs

The move comes close on the heels of a similar action against illegal slaughterhouses by the UP government, soon after Yogi Adityanath took over as CM. (Representational Image) The move comes close on the heels of a similar action against illegal slaughterhouses by the UP government, soon after Yogi Adityanath took over as CM. (Representational Image)

The BJP government in Jharkhand on Monday issued orders for closure of illegal slaughterhouses in the state. According to officials, checks will also be conducted on slaughterhouses with valid licences to ensure that they are following norms.

The move comes close on the heels of a similar action against illegal slaughterhouses by the Uttar Pradesh government, soon after Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister. Sources in Jharkhand government maintained that the order was issued in view of the approaching Ram Navami festival.

In an order issued by Principal Secretary (Home), S K G Rahate, all Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, SPs, municipalities and notified area authorities have been asked to check for illegal slaughterhouses in their jurisdictions and ensure their closure. The order states that it has been issued keeping in mind “overall public order, safety and health of the general public”.

Sub-Divisional Officers would be the nodal officers for the move and they have been asked to ascertain the number of illegal and legal slaughterhouses and ensure the closure of the former. Legal slaughterhouses, the order says, would be closed down if they are operating in contravention of rules.

Rahate said that such orders may have been issued earlier at local levels. “This is now being done at a consolidated level. The idea is to ensure that these entities follow norms,” he said. He refused to comment on whether the UP government’s decision prompted the move. Sources said that with Ram Navami approaching, the government did not want to take any chances. “This has traditionally been a sensitive festival,” said an official.

