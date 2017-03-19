Celebrations mount at new Uttar Pradesh CM’s native village at Gorakhpur

Adityanath’s family, relatives, friends and supporters celebrated his elevation as UP’s 32nd chief minister. (Source: PTI Photo) Adityanath’s family, relatives, friends and supporters celebrated his elevation as UP’s 32nd chief minister. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP’s star campaigner and four time Lok Sabha MP Yogi Adityanath’s native village witnessed celebrations as soon as the former was declared as the 32nd chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu Yuva Vahini (an extremist outfit) founder’s family and supporters were seen distributing sweets and dancing as they cheered the leader’s glorious win at the State Legislative Assembly.

The Hindutva leader’s father Anand Singh Bisht was delighted at his son’s achievement and thanked all the supporters. Adityanath who hails from Gorakhpur was appointed UP’s new CM candidate despite of speculations of party heavyweights like Rajnath Singh and Manoj Sinha’s names doing the rounds.

The new CM urged the people to maintain peace and harmony amidst celebrations. “There should be no chaos in the name of celebrations. Police must deal swiftly and firmly with miscreants,” he said.

