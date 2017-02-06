UP polls 2017: CM Akhilesh Yadav to address six rallies in Sitapur today

Akhilesh Yadav during a rally. (File) Akhilesh Yadav during a rally. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address six election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Monday.

With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls barely a week away from commencing, Akhilesh took Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart on the ‘SCAM’ remark in a rally on Sunday, saying, “You all must have been hearing what the senior BJP minister said about removing SCAMs. Even we want to get rid of scams. We want to save the country from Amit Shah and PM Modi.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s decision to demonetise currency notes, Akhilesh said, “In the name of acche din, people were made to stand in queues for long hours.” The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.

The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.