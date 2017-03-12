UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya revokes Dayashankar Singh’s suspension

Dayashankar Singh with his wife Swati Singh. (Source: Express Archive Photo by Pramod Adhikari) Dayashankar Singh with his wife Swati Singh. (Source: Express Archive Photo by Pramod Adhikari)

A day after sweeping to power in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP revoked the suspension of Dayashankar Singh who was expelled for his derogatory comments against BSP chief Mayawati. “Suspension of Dayashankar Singh has been revoked by party state president Keshav Prasad Maurya”, BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava was quoted as saying. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dayashankar said, “Party ke nirdesh ka paalan karunga, khushi hai ki party mujhe mukhya-dhara mein layi (I will follow my party’s orders and I am happy that the party brought me back into mainstream).” Dayashankar’s wife Swati Singh, who had contested the Assembly election from Sarojini Nagar constituency, defeated SP candidate Anurag Yadav by nearly 35, 000 votes.”

In July last year, the BJP suspended Singh for six years for comparing Mayawati to a sex worker at an event. Three months after suspending Dayashankar, who had been the state BJP vice-president, the BJP had appointed Swati as state BJP Mahila Morcha president. Acting on the complaint of BSP national secretary Mewalal Gautam, an FIR had also been registered against Dayashankar under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other provisions. Gautam had alleged that the BJP leader’s remarks had hurt the feelings of BSP workers and the Dalit community across the country and were aimed at provoking them.

Dayashankar’s wife had also filed a complaint against BSP leaders for allegedly making objectionable comments against her family members. During her campaign, Swati alleged that obscene slogans were raised targeting her 12-year-old daughter. She added that“no one should vote for a party that has no respect for women”.

