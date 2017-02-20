BJP brings in leaders from West Bengal to woo Bengali voters in Allahabad

In an attempt to woo Bengali voters in Allahabad, the BJP has roped in its West Bengal leaders to reach out to the Bengali community. (Source: PTI Photo) In an attempt to woo Bengali voters in Allahabad, the BJP has roped in its West Bengal leaders to reach out to the Bengali community. (Source: PTI Photo)

In an attempt to woo Bengali voters in Allahabad, the BJP has roped in its West Bengal leaders to reach out to the Bengali community. Four BJP leaders from West Bengal have been extensively campaigning for the party candidates in Allahabad West, Allahabad North and Allahabad South Assembly constituencies which have a combined population of about 1 lakh Bengalis. These constituencies will go to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase election.

BJP’s national executive member Kamal Beriwala, party’s state secretary Ritesh Tiwari, spokesperson and former BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya and party leader Umashankar Ghosh Dastidar have been given the responsibility to campaign among Bengalis. Tiwari has been helping BJP national secretary and co-in-charge of West Bengal Siddharth Nath Singh, who is contesting from Allahabad West, to break grounds in Bengali dominated area while Bhattacharya is helping party candidate Harsh Bajpayee who is contesting the election from Allahabad North.

Along with Tiwari and Bhattacharya, other Bengal BJP leaders are campaigning for Nand Kumar Nandi Gupta who is in fray from Allahabad South seat. It may be noted that BJP has not been a force to reckon with in any of these Assembly segments. The party also does not have a sitting MLA in any of these seats. With an aim to reverse its fortunes, the party has pinned its hopes on Bengal BJP leaders to campaign among Bengali communities and seek votes in favour of the party.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Bengali community are supporting me by saying Bhaag Gundaraj Bhaag. I am confident that this time BJP will create history by winning Allahabad West seat.”

BJP state secretary Ritesh Tiwari said, “I have been campaigning here or the last two weeks and have seen an overwhelming support for the BJP from Bengali communities. After extensive campaigning in Bengali areas in Allahabad, I can say that BJP will receive a big response from Bengalis which will reflect in the EVMs.” He informed that another state BJP leader Sisir Bajoria has landed in Allahabad to campaign for the party.

Former BJP MLA and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “We are targeting 1 lakh Bengali votes in three Assembly segments. So far our campaigning has been fruitful.”