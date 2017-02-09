Supporters of BSP, SP clash in Hathras; one shot dead

A BSP supporter was shot dead and several others sustained injuries as SP and BSP supporters clashed in Sadabad constituency of Hathras district on Wednesday. Sources in the police said while BSP leader Ramveer Upadhyay’s son Chirag was reportedly at the clash site — Manikpur village in Sehpau area — along with his supporters, sitting MLA and SP candidate Devendra Agarwal’s nephew Atul led the party supporters Devendra, Atul and three others have been booked for murder following a complaint by the father of the deceased, Pushpendra Sharma, said police. Sadabad Circle Officer Manisha Singh said: “The two groups were raising slogans against each other… This led to a scuffle, which turned violent with some people in the crowd opening fire. A bullet hit Pushpendra Sharma, causing his death on the spot. A few others were injured. Later, it was found that Pushpendra Sharma was a BSP supporter.”

Police said about a dozen others who suffered injuries are being treated in the hospital. Heavy police force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Locals said Ramveer Upadhyay and Devendra Agarwal have been rivals since long. “Supporters of two groups had clashed on Tuesday as well but no one was injured. No police complaint was filed from both sides. In today’s clash, both groups have accused each other for picking up a fight,” said Sahpau police SHO Balveer Singh.

BSP district president Dinesh Kumar Deshmukh said: “Devendra Agarwal’s supporters wanted to shoot Chirag Upadhyay but but Pushpendra was shot.” Devendra Agarwal could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.