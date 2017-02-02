After Maurya, Congress complains to EC against Subramanian Swamy on Ram temple

Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for supporting Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on the contentious Ram temple issue, and demanded that both be stopped from further campaigning. (Representational Image) Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for supporting Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on the contentious Ram temple issue, and demanded that both be stopped from further campaigning. (Representational Image)

Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for supporting Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on the contentious Ram temple issue, and demanded that both be stopped from further campaigning. In a complaint to the Election Commission, AICC Secretary of Legal and Human Rights Cell, K C Mittal said Swamy welcomed the statement of Maurya in which he claimed that a “grand Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya once BJP gets a majority in Uttar Pradesh.”

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The Commission may be pleased to take stern action against BJP and their leaders and be restrained from addressing any rally, public or corner meetings or hold conferences during the operation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), apart from the prayers made in the letter dated January 27,” he wrote to EC. Congress had complained to the poll body against Maurya while noting that the BJP leader was raking up the contentious issue despite a court order not to seek votes in the name of religion. The party had sought exemplary punishment and derecognition of BJP.

Mittal alleged that it had become a practice of BJP and their leaders, particularly after the declaration of elections in five states, to make such statements.

“In one case, the Commission has already censored BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj, but the move seems to be having no deterrent on them,” he said.