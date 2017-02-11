UP assembly polls: Living in fear, won’t vote, say 1,300 from Ghaziabad

In an effort to draw attention to the issue of law and order in their area, around 1,300 residents of Mahagunpuram Society located near NH-24 in Ghaziabad have claimed they will boycott the assembly polls, scheduled to take place on Saturday. In a letter to the Ghaziabad District Magistrate and the Election Commission, the residents of the housing society said, “Through this letter, we want to bring to your notice that the society has been terrorised by anarchic sections for some time. On February 8 and 9, 2017, some anti-social elements created a huge havoc in our society and vandalised property. They threatened residents with regard to elections. Due to that, there is an atmosphere of fear among residents, especially women.”

Residents alleged that despite lodging a police complaint and an FIR, no action had been taken. “Many such incidents have taken place in the past and such criminals roam around freely. Society members have decided they will boycott elections and not cast their votes in the upcoming polls on February 11,” the letter further read.

On Friday evening, Ishwar Chand Jindal, president of the residents’ association at the society, maintained that they have not changed their decision. Stating that the housing complex was located next to the highway and near two villages of Bambeta and Mehrauli in Ghaziabad, Jindal said, “Our polling booth is located 3 km away in Mehrauli village… Lack of security is a serious concern for us.”