UP Elections 2017: Narendra Modi supporters celebrate UP win in US

The large Indian-American support base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held celebrations across the US after BJP’s electoral triumph in Uttar Pradesh and attributed the win to the party’s development plank. The historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, wherein the BJP won more than 320 assembly seats, would propel the developmental agenda of the Prime Minister, many of those celebrating the win said.

After BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, celebrations were held from Silicon Valley in the West Coast to New York and Washington DC in the east.

“Prime Minister Modi is not a typical politician as he does what he promised, I hope this change helps create more entrepreneurs and business development and economic development in Uttarakhand region,” said Naveen Bisht, a Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur originally from Uttarakhand and former board member of TiE, a network of entrepreneurs.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP bagged 56 out of 70 seats at stake to storm to power.

A large group of community activists assembled in the Silicon Valley yesterday to watch the assembly election results of five states including the most important one of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Bhrigu Raj Singh, a prince of erstwhile Jhabua and son-in-law of Amethi winner Garima Singh, said the people of Amethi thanked the Prime Minister and the BJP national leadership for giving them a new hope.

Khanderao Kand, a director of Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) and founder president of GITPRO, a global Indian technology professionals association, said, “These elections will unblock a progress of India with a much needed positive change in the near future in the numbers in Rajya Sabha (which is) important for the passage of development related legislative changes.”

Congratulating BJP on its “stupendous victory”, Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP) leader Adapa Prasad said the win was for development which is the only focus of Modi.

“This is a slap on the face of those who engage in vote bank politics. BJP government will make UP great again,” Virginia-based Prasad said.

Raj Bhanot, who is a BJP supporter and a Silicon Valley community leader originally from Punjab, said Punjab rejected AAP which was soliciting support from extremist.

“With this unprecedented win of the BJP in UP, it has proved that the poor people may not have money, but they have brains much sharper than even the elite people,” said Chandru Bhambhra, the OFBJP coordinator of Northern California.