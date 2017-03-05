UP assembly elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi camping in Varanasi as nukkad neta, says Azam Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SP leader Azam Khan Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SP leader Azam Khan

SP leader Azam Khan on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was camping in Varanasi as if he was a “nukkad neta” and accused him of virtually transforming the city into the country’s capital. A day after the Prime Minister held a roadshow in his constituency, the UP minister charged that the “entire Union government has been shifted to that city and Varanasi has been virtually transformed into the capital of the country”.

WATCH:

“The Prime Minister has been camping in Varanasi as if he happens to be a nukkad neta (a leader addressing corner meetings),” Khan, who is known for making controversial remarks against the Prime Minister, told reporters in Rampur on Monday night. “Even then the BJP is not going to win a single seat there and it would be enough achievement for the outfit if it could save the security deposits of its nominees,” he said.

A host of Union ministers and top BJP leaders led by Amit Shah have been camping in the city to lead the party’s campaign for the last phase of UP polls. On the crowd gathered for the Prime Minister’s road show, Khan said, “Modiji’s road show saw the presence of 400 policemen and that lasted for a short duration. It is unfortunate that in early days people used to shower flowers on Modi but the latter was seen throwing flowers on the crowd”.

Asked about the Prime Minister describing Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s works as ‘karname’ the cabinet minister said, “You consult Oxford dictionary and you will come to know that ‘karname’ is used for good works”.