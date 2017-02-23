UP assembly elections 2017 phase 4 polling live updates: Voting for fourth phase underway

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Express & PTI photos Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Express & PTI photos

Voting for the fourth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway in 53 Assembly constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the backward Bundelkhand region and the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough of Rae Bareli. The fate of 680 candidates will be decided by 1.84 crore voters including 84 lakh women and 1,032 of third gender.

Other districts going to polls in this phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur. Backward and water-scarce Bundelkhand region also figures in this phase.

The maximum number of 26 candidates are in Allahabad North, while only six candidates are in fray in Khaga (Fatehpur), Manjhanpur (Kaushambi) and Kunda (Pratapgarh).

Here are the LIVE updates:

07.30 am: In Mahoba, clashes take place between SP and BSP supporters. Four, including Samajwadi Party candidate Siddhgopal Sahu’s son, injured

07.25 am:

Jhansi: People after casting their vote in Hafiz Siddique National Inter College

#uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/aYGdODFH68 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2017

07.20 am: In Raebareli, voting underway in polling booth no.178 in Shree Gandhi Vidyalaya Inter College

07.15 am: In Allahabad, voting underway in polling booth no. 245 in Jwala Devi Saraswati Shishu Mandir

07.02 am: Voting today in Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur and Rae Bareli

07.00 am: Voting for fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections begins

