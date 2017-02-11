UP Assembly Elections 2017: Congress-SP weak, alliance opportunistic, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Home Minister Rajnath Singh

A DAY before polling begins in the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described both BSP and SP as desperate, claiming that while the Mayawati-led party was fighting a lost battle, the ruling party in UP has accepted its weakness and hence, allied with the Congress. Accusing BSP of seeking votes on communal lines, Singh said he believes that such things cannot be expected from any party in a healthy democracy. “The so-called secular parties often attempt to defame BJP… but politics can never be done by dividing the society,” he told reporters in Lucknow.

Taking on the SP-Congress alliance, Singh said: “Mulayam Singh Yadav was against Congress, but Akhilesh forged an alliance with it. The SP-Congress pact is an opportunistic alliance and both parties are weak. SP has become weak in the last five years… Congress has suffered a memory loss because it joined hands with SP after running a campaign called ‘27 Saal-UP behaal’.” “UP has not seen development and good governance, as law and order has collapsed… Thirteen murders, 11 loots and nine rapes take place everyday in the state and 66 people have lost their lives in communal riots, according to National Crime Records Bureau data,” he added.

Claiming that BJP will get absolute majority in UP polls, Singh said: “When BJP will come to power, I will ask the Chief Minister to recommend a CBI probe into the murders of Lucknow trader Shravan Sahu and his son. The current government did not recommend a CBI probe.” Terming as “unjustified” the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “raincoat” jibe at Manmohan Singh, Singh said the remark did not amount to contempt and suggested that the Congress leader too had been unsparing in his criticism. “He (Modi) did not commit contempt against anyone with his raincoat remark. We all respect Manmohan Singh. It was just to point out corruption during the previous UPA regime,” he added

“Modiji has in fact praised Manmohan with his comment as even after a number of corruption charges on the government, there was no blot on his (Manmohan’s) image. The controversy is unjustified,” the senior BJP leader said. Singh recalled that the former PM had termed demonetisation “organised crime” while speaking on note ban in the House. “It means what government has done is organised crime. The Prime Minister is the head of the government. If you go into the detailed meaning of his (Manmohan’s) statement, it will mean crime is being committed by a criminal. Think where his remark is pointing to… We should not get into details of such trivial things,” he said.

Singh claimed that political opponents were misleading the people on demonetisation, but “the decision was not taken for political advantage but in national interest”. Asked whether BJP lacks support of Jat voters in western UP, Singh said he has addressed a rally in Jat-dominated areas and has seen tremendous support for the party.