BJP’s UP election manifesto is meant to fool people: Mayawati

BSP Mayawati (File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh poll manifesto named ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ on Saturday saying it is meant to fool people. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, the BSP chief said, “It has been around two and a half years of them in office, but BJP has still not fulfilled its promises.”

She further said that given an opportunity, the BJP will end reservations for Dalits and tribals, adding that the BJP has no ethical right to release this manifesto in UP after failing to fulfill the promise the party made during Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati said BJP’s UP manifesto is similar to the their Lok Sabha polls manifesto. She warned the people of the state to not get blinded by the attractive promises as the BJP will not keep them.

Earlier today, BJP President Amit Shah, during the release of party’s manifesto, also attacked the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing them of doing nothing for the development of the state.

UP Assembly election will be held from February 1 in seven phases.