UP: 2 Samajwadi Party MLAs jump ship to RLD

Two Samajwadi Party MLAs — Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit and his brother Mukesh Sharma — joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday.

Pandit and Sharma are MLAs from Bulandshahr’s Debai and Shikarpur constituencies respectively. RLD’s national media in-charge Anil Dubey confirmed their induction into the party.

Watch what else is in the news

According to sources, a few hours after the Election Commission had passed an order in favour of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, Pandit had arrived at the CM’s residence, but Akhilesh had refused to meet him.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh cancelled the expulsion of Ayodya MLA Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey, who had been expelled by then state president Shivpal Yadav in October last year for allegedly slapping party MLC Ashu Malik. Malik is known to be close to party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal had also recommended that Akhilesh sack Pandey from the Cabinet, but Pandey continues to be a minister till date.