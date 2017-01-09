UP Elections: Two school principals, state govt official booked for distributing free laptops

Two school principals and a state government official in Bareilly were booked on charges of bribery for violation of the model code of conduct for distributing free laptops to meritorious students as part of the Samajwadi Party’s scheme. (Source: Express Photo) Two school principals and a state government official in Bareilly were booked on charges of bribery for violation of the model code of conduct for distributing free laptops to meritorious students as part of the Samajwadi Party’s scheme. (Source: Express Photo)

Two school principals and a state government official in Bareilly were booked on charges of bribery for violation of the model code of conduct on Sunday. No arrests have been made so far. A case was registered against a state government official and the principal of a government-run school in Bareilly for distributing free laptops to meritorious students of class X and XII as part of the Samajwadi Party’s scheme after the model code of conduct was enforced.

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Bareilly, Munne Ali, and Ram Pal, principal of Government Inter School (GIC), were booked under IPC section 171(E). However, only their designations have been mentioned in the FIR, not their names.

The laptop distribution, a scheme which had been launched by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was held at the school’s premises on January 4 between 12.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The Election Commission had declared enforcement of the model code of conduct on the afternoon of January 4.

“It was found during inquiry that despite the model code of conduct being in force, school authorities distributed laptops to students. I have also collected video footage of the programme from media houses,” said senior sub-inspector Dharmendra Kumar, who is attached with the City Kotwali police station.

Ali, however, claimed that he had stopped the distribution after the code came into force. “Recently, in two different programmes organised in Bareilly, meritorious students of class X and XII were given free laptops under the government scheme. Some eligible students failed to reach these programmes. We decided to given them these laptops on January 4 during the programme held at GIC. Laptops were distributed on January 4 but it was stopped soon after the poll code came into force,” he said.

“There was no violation. The laptop distribution was done by the GIC principal. I was not even present at the programme,” he added.

In another case, the Bareilly police booked the principal of Kranti Kapoor Kanya Inter College, a private school, on charges of violation of the code as she had made her students watch an interactive video-conferencing session between Union Minister Smriti Irani and women from various districts on January 6. The programme, under the ‘Udaan’ campaign, had Smriti speaking from Meerut University to women for the promotion of female education the same day. The case against principal Archana Goyal was registered at Premnagar police station.

SHO, Premnagar police station, Mahendra Pal Singh said, “During inquiry, we found that principal Archana Goyal had set up a projector at the school for students to see the programme of Union Minister Smriti Irani where she was interacting with women under the Udaan campaign. The case against the principal has been filed under IPC section 171 (E).”

District Magistrate (Bareilly) Pankaj Yadav said, “Both cases were registered after inquiries.”