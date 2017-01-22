Mamata Banerjee supports Congress, SP alliance in UP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Hours after the Samajwadi Party and Congress on Sunday sealed their alliance for the Uttar Pradesh polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her “full support” to the alliance. The chief minister said in a tweet, “Full support from Trinamool Congress @AITCofficial to the good alliance for UP between @incindia & @samajwadiparty”.

Addressed by the Congress UP chief Raj Babbar and SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel, an official announcement of the alliance was made at a joint-press conference. After weeks of scuffle, the ruling SP decided to allot 105 seats to the Congress, keeping rest for itself. “For unity and integrity of India and following secular ideology, we will continue our fight under SP National president Akhilesh Yadav,” said Naresh Uttam. “The country’s secular fabric will become stronger when Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister again,” he added.

