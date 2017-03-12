Tracking election results in Varanasi: ‘You have to gather yourself to fight the next battle’

BJP workers track results on their phones in Varanasi on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Deeptiman Tiwary) BJP workers track results on their phones in Varanasi on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Deeptiman Tiwary)

BEFORE THE raucous celebrations began at 10 am in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency office at Varanasi’s Ravindra Nagar, following the BJP sweep in UP, the saffron camp had to deal with many nervous moments at the city’s Pahadiya Mandi where counting began at 8 am.

At the makeshift BJP camp near the counting station, scores of BJP workers were glued to a handful of mobile phones beaming the results live. Amid intermittent shouts of “leading in 20 seats”, “now 60”, “we have crossed 100”, there were whispers of caution: “Don’t look at live TV, go to the election commission’s website. The confirmed results will be there.”

Watch Video

By 9 am, however, caution was thrown to the winds and, as hundreds of workers poured in, slogans of “jeet gaye to rum chalega, haar gaye to gham chalega” was replaced with boisterous chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi Modi”.

“It was not just important to win this election. It was important to finish the politics of the SP and BSP. That’s what we have done,” said an elated Sandeep Kumar, a BJP worker.

Barely 50 metres ahead, at the BSP camp, there were not enough people to fill the 50-odd chairs. The party had arranged for a TV set to track the results but there were only gloomy faces staring at it.

“We are finished, the exit polls were right,” said a BSP worker. An analysis of the defeat followed almost instantly. The Mauryas, the Rajbhars and Prajapatis had left the party, many said. Others argued that giving almost 100 tickets to Muslims didn’t get the party anything. “The Muslims went to the SP, and the OBC and Dalit candidates, who could have won those seats, were not favoured,” said another worker.

Ramnaresh Patel, a BSP old-timer, went further. “The BSP has been defeated by its core voters. The number of false cases of Dalit atrocities foisted on other castes in village after village for the compensation of Rs 20,000 has gone up over the years. This has antagonised entire villages,” he said.

Many workers cast doubt over the future of the party itself. “After these results, will Behenji (party chief Mayawati) be able to keep her flock together? Workers will begin leaving and even the core Jatav voters might begin to think of other options. In politics, you need to be in power or remain a challenger, at least,” said a party worker.

On Saturday morning, Mayawati was not just the target of party’s ire, but even of the SP-Congress alliance. “Mayawati khud to haari hai, hamein bhi harva diya (Not only did Mayawati lose, she made us lose, too),” said Pappu Yadav at the alliance camp in Pahadiya, where just six people — all Yadavs and Muslims — were staring blankly at empty chairs.

“Our core votes are intact. It’s Mayawati who has transferred her votes to the BJP, apart from sabotaging our Muslim consolidation effort in western UP,” said Taslim Ahmed.

“This verdict is a death knell to the politics of development. In UP, there is nothing but the politics of religion now,” said Firoz Khan.

As they began to leave, Farooq Ahmed Siddiqui, an SP office-bearer, chided them. “Don’t leave because your MLAs are losing. They will be here any moment. What will they say? In politics, you lose sometimes. But you have to gather yourself to fight the next battle,” he said.

Siddiqui, though, is the saddest of them all. “We have worked so hard for the last six months, spending our own money. You think the party pays for everything? We will take time to recover from this,” he said.

At BJP’s Ghulab Bagh office, with faces covered in Holi colours, there was not enough space to walk around. The party’s sangathan mantri for the Varanasi region, Ratnakar Pandey, was surrounded by noisy workers congratulating him.

With 71 constituencies under his charge, Pandey argued that the party’s poll alliances had helped consolidate votes. “We have been telling you that we would go over 300. We have worked very hard since 2014. The party chief has been pushing us to do better. A few weeks ago, I told Amit Shahji that we will win about 60 of the 71 seats. He told me, ‘you should do better than that’,” said Pandey.

At Modi’s parliamentary constituency office, the discussion veered to who should be the chief minister. While some backed state party chief Swamy Prasad Maurya, others wanted Yogi Adityanath. “We need a strong leader to run UP. We have to deliver on the promises we have made. Adityanath will suit the chair. The party will now gain a majority in the Rajya Sabha, and that day was not far when Article 370 would be repealed,” said Vishal Chaudhary.

On the streets of Varanasi, meanwhile, people were not bothered about who would be chief minister. “We have voted for Modiji. Like Sonia Gandhi, he will pick a Manmohan Singh and run UP from Delhi. That’s how things will get done here,” said Anjani Kumar, an auto driver.

At the BJP office, a worker wearing a Modi mask referred indirectly to the Prime Minister’s election reference to “kabristan” and “shamshan” (graveyard and cremation ground). “Jo bhi CM bane. Ab UP mein vikas bhi hoga aur shamshan bhi banega (Let whoever become the CM. Now UP will have development and cremation grounds).”