Till we end BJP rule in country, SP and Congress will be together: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav during his rally in Masuri of Ghaziabad Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said Wednesday the Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the Congress will continue until they end the BJP’s rule in the country. “They have spread as much poison as they could. They have spread as much hatred as they could,” Akhilesh said at a public meeting in Mausri, part of Dhaulana in Ghaziabad, two days after BJP MP Yogi Adityanath referred to an exodus from Kairana.

“When the SP comes to power, there will be a change in the country’s politics. To bring about a change, whatever hurdles we have to cross, if we have to join hands with the Congress, we will do so,” Akhilesh said.

Akhilesh said leaders of both parties had similar thoughts. “Till we bring an end to the BJP and communal parties in the country, we will work together. That is why they are scared of this alliance of Congress and the SP. They know that if they lose UP, they will lose in national politics. That is why this election is extremely important. It will change Uttar Pradesh and the country’s politics,” Akhilesh said.

Flags of both allies fluttered at the rally venue but Mulayam Singh Yadav was missing from the hoardings and posters, which featured images of SP leader Azam Khan besides those of Akhilesh and the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders and workers were, however, missing from the rally.

“This cycle symbol, all of you must be aware — there was a time when it appeared that this cycle symbol would be snatched from us,” Akhilesh said. “Now this cycle symbol is with you and us. If anyone raises the speed of this cycle, it will be all of you. Till now there was speculation that Akhilesh’s government is going to be formed but after this alliance with the Congress, there is no confusion left. I know that the enthusiastic youth visible here must be riding a cycle without holding onto the handle. But now you will have the Congress hand along with your cycle. Now see how speedily your cycle runs.”

Akhilesh promised a number of populist measures that his government would take if it comes to power. “To connect people to the government and provide information about the government, we have decided to give smartphones. Till now, 1.40 lakh people have registered. If 1.40 lakh people cast their votes, the SP and the Congress will win at least 300 seats,” he said.

In 2012, Masuri had witnessed six deaths during riots. Masuri has a significant Muslim population. The Dhaulana MLA is Dharmesh Singh Tomar of the SP.