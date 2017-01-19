Ticket to Turncoats: Anger over first list reaches BJP headquarters

At many places, BJP workers burned the party flag and effigies of senior leaders. At many places, BJP workers burned the party flag and effigies of senior leaders.

Anger against the party leadership’s decision to accommodate “outsiders” in the candidates’ list for Uttar Pradesh polls reached the BJP headquarters on Ashoka Road Wednesday, with party activists waving placards and raising slogans against senior leaders, including party chief Amit Shah. The BJP’s first list of candidates with 149 names was released Monday.

While scores of workers raised slogans inside the party office compound against the leadership’s decision to field “turncoats”, a larger crowd protested outside. BJP workers from Gautam Budh Nagar district gathered there and raised slogans such as “Amit Shah Murdabad”, “Stop giving tickets to outsiders” and “Respect old workers”. They waved placards that read, “Stop lying in the name of surveys” and “Stop humiliating senior workers while honouring outsiders”.

Read | Decision 2017: Turncoats and relatives crowd BJP list

The protesters were particularly angry with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, the MP from Noida. One placard read: “Mahesh Sharma should stop capturing the party by immoral ways.” Slogans were also raised against Om Mathur, BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

One worker was heard shouting that the party used them to organise crowd for public rallies, but ignored them during selection of candidates.

Protests against the fielding of new entrants to the party were also held in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. At many places, BJP workers burned the party flag and effigies of senior leaders.

Watch What Else Is making News

Party leaders played down the protests, saying such incidents were “quite natural” in the run-up to the elections. They argued that the party, which has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for three terms, had to field established leaders from other parties to ensure victory in the politically crucial state.

However, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh admitted that workers across the districts that go to polls in the first two phases were upset because many turncoats have got tickets. “The first list has left many workers disappointed. Many of those who have been working relentlessly for the party feel their efforts have gone to waste,” said the MP.

“If the party continues this trend, it will seriously affect BJP’s prospects in UP,” said another party leader.

Party sources said many from the state unit felt that the list showed the “disconnect” between the leadership and the workers. A source said that even the RSS was not very happy with the first list. “The party leadership had said the candidates would be finalised on the basis of survey conducted in constituencies in the recent past and by considering the view of the local leadership. However, that has not happened. The leadership even disregarded many suggestions by the Sangh,” a source said.