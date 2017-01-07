Three BJP leaders booked for poll code violation in Varanasi

Three local BJP leaders have been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by deliberately putting up posters and banners on the roadside in Sarnath police station area. Former MLA and BJP leader Rajkumar Gautam was among three booked for allegedly putting up posters and banners on the roadside between Pahariya and Ashapur route on Friday, police said.

According to the police, they had removed all the banners and posters on the roadside two days ago, but the accused allegedly put up their posters again.

Following this, they were booked late last night for violating the model code of conduct. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in 7 phases from February 11 to March 8.