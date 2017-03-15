There are defects in you, not in EVMs: BJP to Mayawati

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu speaking to media at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu speaking to media at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav)

The BJP Wednesday ridiculed BSP supremo Mayawati’s allegations of EVM tampering and asked her to “gracefully accept the people’s mandate”.

“When you win, EVMs are right. When you lose, EVMs are wrong. This shows that there are some defects in you (Mayawati),” Union Minister M Venkaiah told reporters outside Parliament. He said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are under the control of the Election Commission (EC) which has dubbed the the allegations as “wrong”.

“You should gracefully accept the people’s mandate. People’s have rejected you (BSP),” Naidu said.

Party’s UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “When Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had won the elections, the EVMs were okay but when BJP won, EVMs are not okay. Mayawati should get herself treated by some good doctor.” He claimed that Mayawati had supported the wealthy and not the dalits which led to her poll debacle.

The BSP supremo had alleged that the BJP won with a thumping majority as the EVMs had been rigged and had sought a re-election.

She demanded that re-polling be held through ballot papers.

However, the EC had said that there was “no merit” in her allegations of EVM tampering.

After BSP supremo Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that EVMs may have been tampered with in Punjab to keep AAP out of power. He yesterday sought use of ballot papers in next month’s municipal polls in the national capital.

Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP, along with its ally, had stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh after 14 years, securing 325 of the 403 assembly seats.

On the other hand, the SP won 47 seats while its ally the Congress got seven seats. The BSP won 19 seats.

