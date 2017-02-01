Takes on Akhilesh: You form govt, will set up party after March 11, says Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav. (File) Shivpal Yadav. (File)

SHIVPAL YADAV on Tuesday announced that he will float a party after election results are announced on March 11 and also threatened to campaign for candidates who were denied tickets by his nephew and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“Aap dekh lena 11 March ka result… Maine kaha…. ab tum jita lo, sarkar bana lo. Tum sarkar banana… Hum 11 March ke baad nai party banayenge (After the results are announced on March 11… I say… you win now and form the government. You form the government, we will set up a new party after March 11),” Shivpal said while addressing a rally at Numaish ground after filing his nomination from Jaswant Nagar on a SP ticket.

“Kahan jayenge humare log… jo lagataar mehnat kar rahe they… Sabko chunav ladne ka adhikar hai… Jisko jahan se ticket mila hai, waha se chunav lad rahe hain… (Where will my people go?… Where will those go who toiled hard… Everyone has the right to contest polls… Whoever has managed to get a ticket are contesting),” he added.

“Aur pehle to hum 19 (his seat goes to polls on February 19) tak apna chunav lad rahe hain… uske baad jo bhi hume bulayega, jo bhi humara samarthak hoga, jinko kinhi karno se ticket nahi mila, unka nimantran aayega to hum vichar karenge (After February 19 polls, whoever calls me… my supporters… who have not got tickets, I would think if they invite me to campaign),” Shivpal said.

Taking on the SP-Congress alliance, the four-time Jaswant Nagar MLA said: “Jinki ghoshna ho gai thi 10 mahine pehle…. unki bhi ticket kaat di…. Batao ye Congress ke log jeetenge wahan? (Those who were named candidates 10 months ago, their tickets were also cancelled… You tell me, will Congress nominees win from there?)” He claimed that surveys showed that Congress would only win four seats in UP.

Asserting that SP’s rise was due to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal said: “Kai log hain jo bolte hain ki wo jo bhi hain Netaji ki wajah se hain… Magar hum sab dekh rahe hain ki unhi logo ne Netaji ko apmanit kiya…. Netaji ne unhe badhaya… woh hi aaj Netaji ka apmaan kar rahe hain (Many say whatever they have achieved is due to Netaji… But these people only have humiliated him… Netaji made them prosper… they are humiliating him today).”

“We won’t accept Netaji’s humiliation… whatever I am today is because of Netaji… All in SP are… But some people have forgotten this…,” he added.

Shivpal told the crowd that he “has been obliged (by Akhilesh) by getting the party ticket… else I would have contested as an Independent”. “Many supporters wanted me to contest as an Independent… had that been the case, I would have been free. I filed my nomination papers, there were a lot of hurdles but I still filed the papers on SP’s cycle symbol,” he said.

“I will remain solidly behind Netaji (Mulayam) till my last breath… I had told the chief minister that everything is acceptable but not Netaji’s humiliation… Netaji was attacked because he and I were speaking out against those who were indulged in wrongdoing. I repeatedly requested Akhilesh not to insult Mulayam Singh but he didn’t listen,” he added.

On his absence from the party’s star campaigner list, Shivpal said, ‘Hum swayam chunav lad rahe hain… Apna prachar kar rahe hain (I am contesting… campaigning for myself).” Shivpal also highlighted the work done by his ministry. “We ran the government for five years, was my ministry’s performance inferior to others?” he asked.

Reacting to Shivpal’s statement, SP spokesman Sunil Singh Yadav said: “Now, there will be no effect of anyone’s statement on the people. The alliance of SP with Congress will give a new direction to not only the state but the country as well… People of UP have made up their mind to set up a Akhilesh Yadav government again. Now, everyone is free to make a (new party) whenever one wants.”