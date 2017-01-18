SP’s Aligarh unit chief accuses Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh of violating poll code

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (File photo) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (File photo)

Samajwadi Party’s district unit chief Ashok Yadav has lodged a complaint to the poll panel accusing Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh of violating the model code of conduct by “camping” here, in his home district, after the schedule for Uttar Pradesh polls was declared.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi, yesterday, Yadav alleged that Kalyan Singh, who holds a constitutional position, “misused his office” by “meddling in” political affairs after the poll schedule was declared.

Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, reportedly stayed at his native place for five days but left for Rajasthan yesterday following this controversy.

His son, Rajveer Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Etah, said the Rajasthan Governor has “full right” to visit his home district at any time convenient for him.