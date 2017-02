Mayawati waves to the Aligarh crowd. PTI Mayawati waves to the Aligarh crowd. PTI

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday warned the Muslim community that any split in their votes would benefit BJP. Addressing a rally Bulandshahr, she said that if elected to power, BSP would not let communal riots erupt in the state.

She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was implementing the agenda of RSS. BSP workers from nine Assembly constituencies attended the rally.