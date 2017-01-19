SP rules out alliance with Ajit Singh’s RLD; ‘tie-up only with Congress’

SP will contest on 300 plus seats, leaving the rest for Congress. SP will contest on 300 plus seats, leaving the rest for Congress.

In a move that means there be will no Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday ruled out any alliance with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal for the upcoming assembly elections. Party’s national vice-president Kironmoy Nanda issued the official statement in this regard and said the SP will ally only with Congress. He also said that the SP will contest on over 300 seats out of the total 403, leaving the rest for the Congress.

According to reports, the SP is apprehensive of going for an alliance with the RLD fearing it will indirectly help the BJP in western Uttar Pradesh. The RLD, which wields significant influence in western UP, has been demanding close to 30 seats in the alliance.

Polling in UP will take place in seven phases and the counting will take place on March 11.

