SP government failed to curb crime against women in UP: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo) Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo)

Expressing serious concern over a steep rise in crimes against women during the Samajwadi Party rule, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said their dignity will be restored once BJP comes to power in UP. “According to National Crime Records Bureau, UP is on top as far as cases of crime against women are concerned,” Smriti Irani told newspersons in Lucknow.

“There had been 61 per cent rise in cases of crime against women between 2010 and 2015…there has been 161 per cent rise in cases of rape during the Akhilesh Yadav government,” she alleged. “BJP wants to assure all the women of the state that soon after coming to power, BJP will work dedicatedly for their empowerment, honour, security and digniy,” she said. She also referred to the various steps promised in BJP’s manifesto for security of women.