SP fulfilled promises of people in Uttar Pradesh, yet lost polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav today said the people of Uttar Pradesh fell for the “false” promises made by the BJP and voted it to power while his Samajwadi Party lost despite fulfilling all its promises.

“We provided education. We provided medicines in the state. Nowhere in the country has this happened. We worked for the farmers. Education is free, medicine is free (in Uttar Pradesh). There is free treatment in the hospitals but we were defeated,” the SP patron said in the Lok Sabha while participating in the debate on the GST bills.

“But you (BJP) made false promises to the people of the state. People thought that we have a very brave Prime minister. People said ‘Jai Modi’, ‘Jai Modi’ and made you victorious,” Yadav said, adding that the people fell for the “false promises”.

“You (BJP) made so many promises and you got majority in the state. But very soon, the hopes of people will be shattered,” Yadav said.

He also asked the government to fulfill the promises made by BJP to the people and added that “if you are unable to fulfill your promises, then (you will) see what UP will do to you,” he said, adding that the BJP has till date not fulfilled any of its promises made during the general elections in 2014.

Yadav said there was also a need to come out with a law to ensure that nobody remains hungry in the country. He also asked the government what it was doing for the poor and the farmers and said there should be no discrimination among the people.

His comments came in the backdrop of the BJP winning a near four-fifth majority in the 403-seat UP Assembly.

