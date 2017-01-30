SP declares 6 candidates: Mulayam loyalists, 4 sitting MLAs denied tickets

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released a list of candidates for six Assembly seats including Bindaki, Malihabad, Handia, Barhaj, Ballia Nagar and Madhuban.

The CM denied ticket to leaders who were declared SP nominees for these constituencies in the list released by his father and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav last month. Four sitting MLAs were also denied tickets.

Akhilesh declared Deen Dayal “Dayalu Gupta’ as candidate for Bindaki, Rajbala Rawat for Malihabad, Nidhi Yadav for Handia, P D Tiwari for Barhaj, Laxman Gupta for Ballia Nagar and Sumitra Yadav for Madhuban. ENS