SP creates hurdles in Centre-funded development projects: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called the Akhilesh Yadav-led government a “negative” one and accused it of “creating hurdles” in execution of development work proposed and funded by the Centre and BJP MPs. Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters here, the MoS for commerce and industry (independent charge) Sitharaman said state BJP MPs had informed that district officials did not cooperate in execution of projects and Centre sponsored schemes due to “directives from the state government”. According to Sitharaman, the state government has yet not provided the complete land required for development of a 210-km part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor in the state. She added that a multi-model logistic transport hub will be developed in Dadri, which will reduce the cost of export from the state.

On the SP-Congress alliance, she said, “Agar SP ka kaam bolta hai to alliance ke liye kyun dhoondhta hai (If SP’s work speaks for itself, then why did it look for an alliance) Alliance shows that Akhilesh lacks confidence to speak on his government’s performance. It has been struck to cover up anti-incumbency.”

The minister also said that the SP has allied with a party that the public removed from power at the Centre in 2014 on the issue of corruption. Sitharaman challenged Akhilesh to contest without sn alliance if his government has worked in the past five years.

She further said that since SP was taking the help of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who vacations in foreign destinations, it is possible that Akhilesh may do the same. “The state needs a chief minister who can work full-time like our prime minister,” the union minister said.

Targeting the Gandhi family, Sitharaman said that members of one family had represented Amethi and Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha for over 30 years, but could not make development happen in their constituencies.

Sitharaman also said that several prime ministers had been elected from UP and various important leaders of the state had reached the central government, but in terms of development, the state seemed to be in the same place it was 20 years ago.

The minister further claimed investment was not coming to UP because of poor law and order, and a feeling of “insecurity” had developed among the masses following communal tension. Whatever investment has happened in UP, that was in the area close to Delhi, she said.

On the Ram Temple issue, she asked, “If not here, where would the Ram temple be built?…Indonesia..Thailand?, adding that BJP was firm on its commitment on the temple, but the matter was pending in court.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav targeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said, “This is a fight of development against SCAM. We are speaking about development while Rahul Gandhi is defining SCAM as ‘service’.”